The window in room Z211, where the SAMRU Pride Centre operates out of, displays previous crafts from the event. PHOTO BY: Kai Rae Credit: Kai Rae

For some, dealing with assignment deadlines, presentations, and exams may be overwhelming. However, there are creative ways for people to destress, relax and take care of their mental health through activities you don’t expect.

Sarah Armstrong, the relationships, Identity and sex programmer with the SAMRU Pride Centre at MRU, leads a weekly event called Crafternoon, where students have been welcome to participate in crafts like collages, colouring pages and other smaller projects for nearly 10 years.



According to Armstrong, people sometime come into the Pride Centre upset or experiencing difficult emotions like anxiety and join in on Crafternoon.

“A lot of times, they’ll remark, they feel so much better doing the craft, and that’s why Crafternoon is needed,” said Armstrong.

Armstrong relates to students on occasions by participating with her colleagues. After making a craft, she said she feels like a weight has been lifted.

Crafternoon made rainmakers and dreamcatchers on display in the Pride Centre. Photo: Kai Rae Credit: Kai Rae

Janet Geddes, a Reiki practitioner, uses arts and crafting in her work as a way to refocus and reset herself before she faces a problem that appears challenging.

With a more positive mindset, Geddes said this helps make sure “only good energies” go into the gifts she makes for others.



“Sometimes a lot of people have a harder time. But it also helps them realize they can find joy in the little things they love to do, ” said Geddes.



Taking time to reflect, taking breaks and prioritizing smarter goals can help when you’re overwhelmed. Or when you want a fun and creative outlet to destress, Crafternoon can be for you.

Anyone interested in participating can do so on campus on Wednesday afternoons in room Z211 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.