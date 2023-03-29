Jasmine Wong, Amanda Raquel and Bellamy Van Aalst are co-founders of Lavender Club YYC. Credit: Lucy Beauregard

Lavender Club YYC is hosting a screening of the film Forbidden Love: The Unashamed Stories of Lesbian Lives on March 29 at 6 p.m. at the Globe Cinema.

The club was founded in September to facilitate meetings between like-minded people in the Calgary sapphic community. Lavender Club YYC has since hosted a number of events including arts shows, speakers and markets.

“We’re trying to have events where you can actually feel a connection and make friends,” said co-founder Bellamy Van Aalst.

Van Aalst joined forces with fellow co-founders Amanda Gόmez and Jasmine Wong to create a welcoming and respectful space to have sober fun.

“There’s obviously a need for people to have lesbian spaces that aren’t necessarily centered around dancing or alcohol,” said Van Aalst.

Forbidden Love: The Unashamed Stories of Lesbian Lives is a Canadian documentary from the early 1990s that draws from non-fiction and fiction to share narratives of individuals coming to terms with their sexuality in the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s.

After the film, they will be hosting a Q and A with lesbian Elders Lois Szabo, Cece Chow, Tet Millare and Donna Thorsten to delve into what their lived experiences were like growing up in Mohkinstsis as sapphic people.

The event allows for the opportunity to learn about the broad landscape of lesbian history within the city and explore how those experiences can differ.

“A big part of it is listening to your Elders,” said Van Aalst, adding that individuals navigating similar circumstances now can apply their knowledge from past experiences.

For tickets, see eventbrite or pay what you can for admission at the door.