Northern India native Jashanpreet Kaur moved to Toronto in 2014 for school before settling down in Calgary in 2018.

Despite living in the city for four years, Kaur considers herself a newcomer because she still learns a lot about the city everyday.

One thing this includes is learning how to brave the harsh weather.

“I’m a very weather sensitive person,” said Kaur. “I literally turn blue. The weather and I are not getting along.”

Making progress

Kaur has learned a lot about real estate in Alberta, and said she’s proud of the progress she’s made since moving to Canada, having met her husband and purchasing her first house here in Calgary.

When the city was in lockdown due to the pandemic, Kaur started making affordable, traditional jewelry.

“Not everyone can afford it, so I decided to start a traditional jewelry business where there are a lot more affordable and reasonable prices,” said Kaur.

Kaur also acknowledges how much she’s grown since moving to Calgary.

“I’m more independent. We own two houses now and I’ve learned to take new opportunities. I don’t hold back anymore and I’m more confident.”

We talked to Jashanpreet Kaur about her life and experiences and you can watch it here:

Calgary Journal reporter Connor Balsillie speaks with CLIP newcomer Jashanpreet Kaur on her progress in the city.

Each year, thousands of people from around the world move to Calgary to make a new life. Our partnership with CLIP explores what it means to be a newcomer in our city and how that experience is different for everyone.



You can see all the video profiles here.