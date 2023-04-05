Moamin Janaani decided Canada would be his new home because it’s where his family can grow and have security. PHOTO SUPPLIED BY: MOAMIN JANAANI

One of the first common challenges for newcomers is adjusting to the Calgary weather. But for Moamin Janaani, it was finding employment.

The day he arrived to Calgary from Iraq a snowstorm was brewing. This was not a shock for Janaani because his wife often told him stories about Canada and what to expect before making the move.

Janaani has a Bachelors of Telecommunications in engineering and worked in the oil and gas industry back home. However, he was unable to find work because of transferring credentials, documents and a language barrier.

“I do speak English, but I have an accent, so not everyone understands my english.”

A whole new world

“Can you imagine every day you have around like 15 to 16 suicide bombs in the streets?” Janaani said.

Life in Iraq during the war was a wake up call for Janaani and wanted his wife and future children to have security.

Four years later, Janaani and his wife welcomed their first born, Rose. He said the day her daughter was born was ”the best day ever”.

We talked to Moamin Janaani about his life and experiences and you can watch it here:

VIDEO: Student journalist, Julio Absolu, interviews Moamin Janaani as part of Calgary Local Immigration Partnership (CLIP) newcomer series.

Each year, thousands of people from around the world move to Calgary to make a new life. Our partnership with CLIP explores what it means to be a newcomer in our city and how that experience is different for everyone.



You can see all the video profiles here.