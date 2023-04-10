Spring has arrived in Calgary, and with it comes a variety of events for locals and visitors to enjoy. From Easter festivities to a comic convention and Filipino Restaurant Month, there’s something for everyone to experience in the city this April.

Here’s a list of some upcoming events and activities that are open to the public and worth checking out!

Easter Eggstravaganza

This annual event runs from April 7 to 10, during 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily at the Calgary Zoo. Expect games, treats and other sorts of family fun with animals during this ticketed four-day Easter event.

The Creative’s Studio by Herschel Supply

On April 13, join artist Harvey Nichol in this free to register workshop on LED light art at the new Herschel Supply store in CF Chinook Centre. Eventbrite says attendees will get a chance to create a “unique and eye-catching piece”.

SOGO Adventure Running

East Village‘s St. Patrick’s Island welcomes youth aged two to 18 Wednesdays this month for activity adventure sessions combining running, map-reading, navigation and games by registration.

Birding on St. Patrick’s Island

Register and meet at East Village HQ for this birdwatching event happening on April 14 and 28 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.. Expert guides from Nature Calgary will help attendees learn about all the bird life on the island, website says.

Spark After Dark: Fashion Tech

On April 14, you can visit the Telus Spark Science Centre for another adults only night featuring full-service bars and live music. This ticketed fashion edition of Spark After Dark will give attendees the opportunity to explore the world of wearable tech from 6:00 p.m. to midnight.

Market Collective

From April 14 to 16, Market Collective is bringing back their three-day event including over 140 vendors, live music, interactive workshops and other family friendly activities. The website says this ticketed event will occur in a smaller and more intimate space than previous markets.

Cuties Market

Cuties Market is back for another two day event featuring over 40 vendors and a photo booth at the Good Thrift store. This “Sakura Bloom” edition of the market will run from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on April 15 and 16.

Shrek rave

Get swampy starting at 9:00 p.m. at this ticketed Shrek themed rave at Macewan Hall on April 22.

CALGARY EXPO

From April 27 to 30, this ticketed comics and entertainment convention is inviting visitors to engage in the world of anime, cosplay, gaming and sci-fi at Stampede Park. One of the main attractions, the POW! Parade of Wonders, will celebrate all things pop culture and creativity on the 28th, according to the website.

JazzYYC International Jazz Days Festival

Celebrate all things jazz this month during April 27 to 30 with Calgary’s Jazz Collaborative presenting a comprehensive list of ticketed live music events during this internationally focused festival.

Filipino Restaurant Month

Pork adobo and salted eggs served with rice is a common meal from the Philippines. PHOTO BY: Pexels Credit: Pexels

This April is Filipino Restaurant Month for Canada, and avenue magazine has provided a list of spots in the city you can dine at to celebrate the cuisine of the Philippines. Kain tayo, let’s eat, Calgary!

Mobile Adventure Playground

Throughout April, the City of Calgary is continuing their Mobile Adventure Playground programs at various times and locations. These interactive, nature-based play spaces allow for children to explore their creativity and imagination by registration through 311.