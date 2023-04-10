Sustainable shopping is growing in popularity around the world. Here in Calgary, Grace Quinn, a personal stylist and vintage reseller, has found what she says is the ideal solution to reduce the harmful effects of fast fashion.

By providing her clients with timeless styles and quality fabrics, Quinn promotes a more sustainable look by sourcing her inventory in an eco-friendly way for her store “all things gq.”

Going back to the start

Quinn started her company as an e-commerce business in 2019 and it quickly grew into a successful secondhand brand. Her distinctive style has drawn eyes since she was young, sparking her idea to create all things gq.

“Since high school, people have always said, ‘I love your outfit. I wish I could dress like that,’ and I thought I could create a service that could provide people with these outfits,” says Quinn.

Quinn provides a variety of personal styling options in addition to the chic and eco-friendly clothing at the store. She hopes to continue to normalize personal styling for every individual.

“Sustainable styling is a huge gap in the fashion industry. Everyone thinks that styling is a luxury service. I want it to be for everyone, regardless of class, gender, or whatever the case may be,” says Quinn.

The styling services cater to a variety of needs, ranging from style boxes to complete closet overhauls. Quinn’s eye for detail and style has allowed her to become a master of her craft, and she is dedicated to promoting awareness of her styling services.

Lauren Heinz, an employee of Quinn’s, says that Quinn is beginning to establish a new narrative around personal styling, making it an experience obtainable to the average person.

“The nice thing is that she makes it accessible for regular people, and she’s helping you do it sustainably. So it has destigmatized the service which is something that nobody has ever done before,” says Heintz.

With a passion for helping others look and feel their best, Quinn provides personalized styling solutions that prioritize individual tastes and values.

Yes, sustainability is fashionable

As an alternative to traditional thrift shopping, vintage-curated stores like Quinn’s have recently gained popularity. By providing the clothing in a more accessible manner, the consumer is able to peruse and purchase vintage clothing, all without the time commitment of rummaging through your local Value Village.

“I saw an opportunity to find these beautiful items made in Canada, real leathers, real suedes, hearty denim, cotton shirts. The quality in items is nothing compared to what you’re getting now,” says Quinn.

Thanks to social media, vintage reselling has become quite the craze. On TikTok, #ThriftHaul has received more than 2.8 billion views, and notable trends like Y2K fashion and 90s streetwear are coming back into style. Not only is thrifting a trendy way to update your wardrobe, but it also has many positive effects on the environment.

The fast fashion industry saw a major surge in the 1990s when retailers began producing clothing inspired by high-end fashion houses at an unprecedented scale. However, the products that flooded the market were made of poorly sourced, subpar materials.

As fast fashion gained popularity, the production of quality clothing became increasingly rare, a result of overproduction. SHEIN, fashion nova, and H&M are well-known for releasing hundreds of new styles and collections each week, all while significantly impacting the environment worldwide.

Living life sustainably

Quinn dedicates herself to fostering a solid sense of community among her staff and customers at all things gq.

“She teaches me a lot about my own style and shopping sustainably on my own,” says Heintz.

Graci Walker, a Calgary teen who frequently browses the vintage racks in Inglewood, believes that thrifting provides a unique opportunity for individuals to express their personal style while also reducing their environmental impact.

“With thrifting, you can find pieces that you connect with personally, and you find more unique items than you would at the mall,” says Walker.

Quinn currently has her intimate corner of curated racks in a shared space in Inglewood with Genuine Design and Brillaré, and dreams of opening her own brick-and-mortar one day. With sustainably on her mind and vintage leather boots on her feet, Quinn has big plans for the future of all things gq.