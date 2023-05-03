As Calgary’s tech sector continues to expand, so do the employment prospects for workers in the city.

This story also appeared in LiveWire Calgary

To kickstart greater bandwidth, DiscoverTechYYC will host its second Tech Expo and Job Fair at the Platform Innovation Centre on May 5.

All of this is spearheaded by Platform Calgary, an organization driving Calgary’s technology sector by equipping companies with connections, efficiency, and resources.

Vanessa Gagnon, the Director of Community at Platform Calgary said there’s been a big transition in the number of people interested in working in Calgary’s technology sector.

“CBRE’s 2022 Scoring Tech Talent Report found a 22 percent increase in tech talent and total tech jobs over the past five years. Calgary ranked 28th among the Top 50 North American tech talent markets for the second consecutive year,” she said.

DiscoverTechYYC is a technology community located here in Calgary, dedicated to bringing together technology enthusiasts and professionals in the region to share knowledge, collaborate, and create opportunities. The organization’s mission is to build a vibrant and inclusive tech ecosystem that will benefit the community and drive innovation within Calgary.

Gagnon said that the high level of interest from both employers and employees shows the value of an event that connects the two sides.

“The event is a direct result of an industry need identified by Tech West: Finding and hiring skilled talent,” Gagnon said.

“DiscoverTechYYC is connecting more than 50 local companies that are looking for tech talent, with more than 2,500 job seekers who are interested in working in tech.”

The community provides a platform for individuals and companies to connect and engage in various events and activities, including hackathons, workshops, seminars, and networking events aimed at fostering collaboration and promoting innovation. Through these events, members of the community can learn from each other, share experiences, and exchange ideas.

More than 2,000 job seekers and 50 local tech companies will attend, looking to advance their careers and the technology industry in Calgary. These companies and startups will represent different aspects of the technology industry. Many post-secondary institutions will also be in attendance, looking to build skills for those interested in the industry. Recruiting companies will also be present, connecting job seekers with their ideal match. Panel discussions will provide valuable insight into the industry for attendees.

For those interested, DiscoverTechYYC will be hosting their event on May 5, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Registration is free and available now. More information such as schedules and presenters is available at DiscoverTechYYC’s website.