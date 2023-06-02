From news articles and research papers to videos and social media posts, digital media has shifted how we receive and navigate information globally. However, this significant shift has made the digital world an easy target for the spread of misinformation and fake news, increasing concerns about privacy and making it challenging to tell fact from fiction.

As digital media continues to evolve, so will the field of investigative journalism. Journalists will need to learn the basics of using digital tools to help uncover the truth behind fake news and expose falsehoods to serve the public’s interest.

With just a few clicks, digital media has made it easy for people to access a wealth of knowledge and resources that were once unavailable.

According to Brooks Decillia, an assistant professor in Mount Royal University’s School of Communication Studies, social media has its own set of consequences surrounding the information it makes accessible to the public.

“We have a right to privacy, and social media definitely complicates that,” he said. “I think some people aren’t completely aware of how much information they are sharing.”

Decillia explains that there is a silver lining with this, however, as it can also serve as a crucial tool in the field of investigative journalism.

“Social media is both a curse and a godsend in some ways,” he said. “It is a super spreader of misinformation and disinformation, but it is also a way for journalists to find information quickly and to verify or authenticate suspected fake news.”

Like Decillia, Archie McLean, also an associate professor of journalism at MRU, sees digital media as an important development in investigative journalism and its ability to serve the public’s interest.

McLean has been teaching aspiring investigative journalists how to use these digital tools and is hopeful that these new technologies will inspire a new wave of journalism dedicated to uncovering and debunking fake news and misinformation.

“We can instill a sense of curiosity and interest in these things,” he said. “Then the journalists themselves can go on and learn about the ins and outs of it.”

While the spread of fake news and misinformation remains a pressing concern, the evolution of digital tools has also opened up new avenues for journalists to investigate the truth and serve the public interest.

As we look to the future, it is clear that digital media will continue to shape the landscape of public affairs and remain a defining factor in how we receive and navigate information.

VIDEO: ANJOLIE THERRIEN and ZACH PAYNE