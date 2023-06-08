A new contemporary music festival is set to groove in Calgary on June 23 to 25, 2023.

This story also appeared in LiveWire Calgary

The music festival is presented by Latitude 49 in partnership with the University of Calgary and Contemporary Calgary and is called the inaugural Sound Atlas New Music Festival. The festival was created in order to celebrate the creation and performance of new music and artists.

“Audiences can expect world-class performances by a host of guest artists from across North America, music and film, genre-mixing explorations, and an unforgettable experience that will resonate with the traditional concert-goer and culturally curious alike,” said Jani Parsons, Sound Atlas Festival director and Executive Director of Latitude 49.

The three-day festival follows daily themes starting with beginnings, then evolutions and ending the festival with revolutions.

“An entirely distinct festival with music that blurs the lines between Classical music, pop, folk, experimental, and contemporary performance practice,” said Parsons.

Beginnings – June 23, 2023

Beginnings will be hosted at Contemporary Calgary, marking the launch of the inaugural Sound Atlas New Music Festival featuring three acts. The acts include Latitude 49 presenting “Beginnings,” Land’s End Ensemble presenting “World Premieres,” and Henchell/Tominaga Duo presenting “Villainy.”

Evolutions – June 24, 2023

Hosted at Contemporary Calgary, Evolutions will explore the ever-changing style of contemporary music. Genres will mix and blur into three distinct music acts. Latitude 49 will be presenting “NewNow,” Liam Elliot presenting “Oceans and Winter Music,” and the night will conclude with a retro-pop dance party from the band Ginger Beef.

Revolution Songs – June 25, 2023

Revolution songs will be hosted at Contemporary Calgary displaying the duality of song cycles being altered from past to present. Land’s End Ensemble and Guests will be presenting “Mr. Tambourine Man” and Latitude 49 with Annika Socolofsky will be presenting “Don’t say a word.” The festival will conclude with an album release party with end-of-festival celebrations to follow.

Ticket Information

FESTIVAL PASS:

$150 Adult/General Admission

$60 Students/children (18 and under)

DAY PASSES:

$65 Adult/General Admission

$25 Students/children (18 and under)

Tickets can be purchased at https://www.soundatlasfest.com/eventsandfestivalpasses

About the organizers

Latitude 49 is a group of musicians dedicated to exploring new sounds, creating engaging music and working with composers. With its members coming together from, Canada and the United States, Latitude 49 was established in 2012 and has since focused on genre-blending classical music with progressive rock.

Contemporary Calgary, formally known as the Centennial Planetarium has been transformed into a gallery that hosts local, national and international contemporary art performances. The core aspiration for Contemporary Calgary is to become a leading voice among art institutes by upholding the values of being inclusive, engaging, relevant and welcoming.

The University of Calgary Rozsa Centre was built in 1997 and has since provided a space for performances and the School of Creative and Performing Arts. The space also includes excellent acoustics and the Rozsa Recording studio, a space designed to produce professional quality recordings.



For more information, visit https://www.soundatlasfest.com/