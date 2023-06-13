Robert Murray has etched his name in the record books.

The Calgarian sought out to break the world record for “Furthest Distance Cycled Without Using Hands” Monday morning at the Crossroads Market parking lot.

Murray’s motivation for breaking the record was to raise funds for the Alzheimer’s Society of Calgary and was able to succeed in his task accomplishing the feat in just under six hours.

“Alzheimer’s (has) been running in my family for a while and I’ve since lost my grandma to it, so it’s a cause that’s always been near and dear to my family’s heart, so I’m just happy to be able to raise some money for that,” Murray said.



Murray’s parents were among the many family and friends that came out to support him and help with the feat.

Murray celebrating with family and friends. JAMES WINDLER/ FOR LIVEWIRE CALGARY.

“It was awesome because my parents were able to fly out which is nice, I have two sisters who live in Inglewood so I’m very fortunate for the help that they were able to provide me today because as you saw, I was not able to do this alone,” Murray said.

“Part of the rules were I needed witnesses, timers, so I was very fortunate for family and the community for helping me accomplish this.”

Murray was able to break the previous record of 122 kilometers by cycling 138.28 kilometers.

Murray finding out how much he broke the record by. JAMES WINDLER/ FOR LIVEWIRE CALGARY.

“It was more of a mental game than it was physical,” Murray said.

In the end, it was all worth it.

“Breaking a Guinness World Record has always been a dream of mine, so this is awesome,” Murray said.

Murray surpassing 122 kilometers cycled without using hands. JAMES WINDLER/ FOR LIVEWIRE CALGARY.

“His dedication and determination not only inspires us but also contributes to the awareness and support for the Alzheimer’s Society of Calgary,” said Isaac Bignell, board member of Crossroads Market in a press release.

Murray left the door open to try to break the record again, but for now, he’s extremely happy with today’s results.