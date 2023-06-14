After the suicide of a 15-year-old girl from Chestermere occurred in 2020 due to racial bullying, Desire Henry, Sharon Cornwall and their peers relaunched Realize Your Potential Youth Program (RYP). Henry and Cornwall, along with their team, took it upon themselves to create a sorority and a fraternity for Black youth who belong or want to join RYP. In addition, RYP has been working with parents and other organizations to create a safe environment for Black youth.

This story also appeared in Afros In Tha City

RYP is a comprehensive mentoring and education initiative for youth ages eight to 24 in the Black diaspora. RYP offers a variety of programs giving youths various skills, knowledge and motivation to feel empowered and ready to realize their fullest potential.

“We offer a welcoming community of like-minded people who work to foster relationships, motivate and inspire each other to succeed,” said Henry.

This year RYP launched the Science Technology Engineering and Math program (STEM) to expose 42 youth enrolled this year to other career opportunities and some of that have come about because of Covid. This year they will be adding Art to STEM so it will become a Science Technology Engineering Arts and Math program (STEAM).

Calgary Poet Laureate, Wakefield Brewster, performing at a RYP event. PHOTO: RYP FACEBOOK

“The reasoning behind the STEAM program was, through the research we did with the government of Canada, which emphasized a lack of Black students going into or being directed through the counselling at their schools into the STEAM program,” explained Cornwall.

The STEAM program initiative is to help Black youth have an understanding of the important aspects of life not taught in schools such as financial literacy, building generational wealth and opportunities in business concepts.

“Our vision overall essentially is to give descendants of the Black diaspora the power to realize their potential, a place to feel seen, heard and understood so that they excel in all areas of society,” said Henry.

Looking ahead, RYP is to host the 2nd Annual Honours Gala to Celebrate Student Achievements and Inclusive Education. The gala will feature student awards, entertainment, and guest presentations, including the Education Award for Karen Wallace and the Inclusive Teacher Award for Chantelle Clairmont. The event will take place at the Calgary Airport Marriott In-Terminal Hotel on June 24th at 6:00 pm. RYP Canada will also showcase their signature programs and initiatives for 2023 and beyond.

For more information about RYP and the upcoming Gala @https://rypcanada.com/