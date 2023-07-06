Taurai Imbayarwo, originally from Zimbabwe, is famously known as DJ Slice and help runs Biggz Entertainment based in Edmonton which is owned by his two sons, Malcom and Mike. Together they collaborate to promote and provide more exposure for African artists in the Canadian music scene and will be bringing Killer T, one Zimbabwe’s most popular dancehall artists, to Canada for the first time.

“When people support and love what you are doing, it keeps you going,” says DJ Slice.

Despite his initial plans to retire 2011, he found that there was more to accomplish in his career.

DJ Slice: PHOTO: AFROSPORA

“I want Canadians to learn about southern African music, to share the rhythm we have, our own pattern. We need our artists to be known the way they know about Justin Bieber, to have an audience,” Dj Slice said in an interview over Google meet.

In the past two decades DJ Slice is well known for bringing headlining artists from Zimbabwe and other parts of Canada, such as DJ Cleo, Oliver Mtukudzi, Jah Prayzah, Mafikizolo and Diamond Platinum to Canada to perform on big stages.

If you’re Zimbabwean you might remember a song called “So Ndiani” by the vocal group Slice, which was formed by DJ Slice in 1998 who was one of the five vocalists in the group. Described as “urban groove” music, the genre is a fusion of African, European and dancehall styles. DJ Slice one of the pioneers of the genre that kicked off in the 2000s.

In 2006 DJ Slice moved to Edmonton and was compelled to help the African community out because he felt their local music scene was fading away. After a year of not working in the entertainment industry he was approached by the Zimbabwe Cultural Association of Alberta in 2007 who recognized he was part of vocal group Slice. When the presenter asked him who he was, he replied, “My name is DJ Slice.” With that, Imbayarwo reinvented himself as DJ Slice and was asked to deejay at a Zimbabwe Independence Day party.

Who is Killer T?

Killer T is an award-winning Zim dancehall artist from Mbare, a high-density suburb in the city of Harare, Zimbabwe. He gained popularity with his 2017 hit song “Makarova Ganaz” (which means “You beat up a soldier” in Shona and colloquial language). At the beginning of his songs, Killer T often chants his famous catchphrase “hot property,” which has become one of his most recognizable trademarks.

In a quick interview on Facetime after his arrival in Edmonton Killer T said, “I am excited to be in Canada and ready to give you all a fve star performance.”

As a Zim dancehall artist and a songwriter, Killer T has achieved great success with multiple chart-topping albums, including “Ngoma Ndaimba” (2015), “Bvunzai Tinzwe” (2016), “Mashoko Anopfuura” (2018), “Inzwai Kuchemawo Mambo” (2021) and most recently Tirivemuma Streets (2023) . He has also released numerous singles throughout his career. Killer T’s talent has been recognized with multiple honours at the Zimdancehall Awards.

“When you bring an artist you want everyone to come out,” says Dj Slice. “When they come and perform they should not only perform to Africans but they should perform for everyone in Canada.”

Killer T performs this weekend in Canada,

Afrofest Canada

July 8, 2023

Woodbine Park, Toronto

Southern African Vibes

July 7, 2023

Union Hall, Edmonton, Alberta

July 8, 2023

National, Toronto

July, 9 2023

Suite S62, Montreal