A rooftop fire at Calgary’s Mewata Armory on July 25 has led to the arrest of a suspect by Calgary Police.

This story also appeared in LiveWire Calgary

The Calgary Fire Department was called to the armory at 7 a.m. after black smoke was seen rising from the building.

CFD Battalion Chief Paul Fredrick, said that the fires were started by an individual who gained access to the roof.

“Early this morning, the suspect used a construction ladder to get onto the roof of Mewata Armory. He then set a series of small fires loose around 7 a.m.”

The fire was put under control quickly said Frederick, causing only minor damage to the armoury.

Charges have not yet been laid against the individual.

Ladders leading up to the roof of the Mewata Armoury in Calgary on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. ARYN TOOMBS / FOR LIVEWIRE CALGARY