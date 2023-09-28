Most fashion shows showcase clothing and styled outfits, but Neveen Dominic’s upcoming event will also display a weight loss program and wigs that can help build confidence for women with cancer.

On Saturday Sept. 30, Dominic will host an autumn beauty event at New Horizon Mall from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. “It’s an opportunity for me to collaborate with other makeup artists, fashion stylists, photographers,” said Dominic.

The fashion advocate hopes that the function will help people embrace themselves, as bullying propelled Dominic’s interest in fashion.

Dominic began exploring different types of textures and colors in clothing to see what would add contrast to her own complexion. From there, she became familiar with styling outfits she felt suited her the best.

Transformation Center at New Horizon Mall, Wig Display, September 20th 2023. PHOTO: DARIA ORTH

“Then gradually with fashion and more so beauty, I was able to change the mindset of some of these people to see beauty from a different perspective than the ones that they’re accustomed to,” she said.

Dominic’s fashion show will present clothing designs she made using the same synthetic hair used for wigs she creates for women who have experienced hair loss due to cancer. Her wigs are meant to make these women feel seen for who they are rather than their illness.

“I took the wigs to be a deeper element than just an accessory for women. I took it literally as a medication,” said Dominic.

The event will also promote Dominic’s weight loss program that started out with her own personal transformation journey. Now as a certified fitness trainer, she wants to help clients who want to be healthier and feel better about themselves inside and out.

“It’s all about having a higher quality of life and just kind of enjoying the things that matter while we still have them,” she said.