Equal opportunity, the fair distribution of wealth and financial security are what all individuals and communities strive for. Unfortunately, achieving those goals is hindered by a multitude of underlying complexities making them difficult to obtain.

Vibrant Communities is a local non-profit organization committed to addressing and resolving the growing number of issues that plague Calgary’s disadvantaged citizens. Enough For All (E4A) is one of their initiatives that strives to “create opportunities to align and leverage the work of hundreds of organizations and thousands of Calgarians to reduce poverty in our city.”

In their Community Wellbeing Report, issued in 2022, E4A identifies the different layers of poverty that exist in Calgary.

Childhood Literacy

Meaghon Reid, the Executive Director of Vibrant Communities, noted deficiencies in childhood literacy is a primary concern which can impact a person through their entire lifespan. She said it’s a “huge educational gap that we have that needs to be addressed urgently and immediately. Because if you are an adult that can’t read, that’s really going to severely impact your life, particularly when it comes to poverty.”

Post-secondary Education

Another issue regarding the journey into adulthood is the troubling statistic that approximately only 60 per cent of Calgarians can afford post-secondary education, including trades after high school. Said Reid: “We’re going to continue to see these gaps in the employment market where we have a number of jobs open and people who can’t fill them… because they can’t afford to attend a program that would allow them to gain those skills.”

“We hear people making trade-offs between their rent and food, between food and medication. And that’s a really scary scenario for people to be in and unacceptable in Canada. It’s insane.” Meaghon Reid

Food, Housing and Low Income: Affordability Crisis

Following the effects of the pandemic, the cost of food has risen by 11 per cent, but the wages people earn have only increased by one per cent that’s become problematic for those in “We’re increasingly becoming concerned about people in middle income brackets, and that’s new for us and our communities. They might be okay today, but their risk of falling into poverty is becoming more and more extreme, particularly if we think about things like the housing market,” said Reid.

With the cost of housing rising dramatically 30 percent, more and more people face financial difficulties in an undersupplied housing market, “We don’t have rent controls in Alberta, nor are most things like rent caps very effective,” said Reid. “So we do need to be looking at this from the income and supply side. And not necessarily a control side.”

A modest standard of living in the city carries the price tag of $22.60 an hour, however current basic wages are paying Calgarians only $15 an hour. Even with income support, it has been difficult to keep people above the poverty line. As a result, Reid said, “We hear people making trade-offs between their rent and food, between food and medication. And that’s a really scary scenario for people to be in and unacceptable in Canada. It’s insane.”

It was previously thought that people in poverty used to be a minority, but, according to a report published by the Financial Post, most Canadians are only $200 away from not being able to meet their basic needs. Reid notes, “What we see with the affordability crisis is that that’s becoming incredibly mainstream, and that even middle income earners are not necessarily able to meet their financial obligations in a way that allows them to prepare for an emergency.”

Meaghon Reid, Executive Director of Vibrant Communities. PHOTO: VIBRANT COMMUNITIES

Healthcare

While the responsibility of most healthcare services lies in the hands of provincial services, there are still municipal programs that can help support the city. “We do have something called the mental health and addictions strategy for the city. So I think looking at how that’s rolling out being executed, or funded and implemented is a really important question, to see how we’re supporting factors like belonging or loneliness.” said Reid.

Public Transportation

Calgary’s Bus Rapid Transit program has offered convenient and fast routes for workers reliant on public transit, but attention to bus scheduling and bus stop planning will need to be given as population rises. “As the city kind of grows outwards from a sprawl perspective to make sure that people are able to, to access that transportation in a way that’s reasonable. So for most people, that means that you’re within 150 meters of a transit stop, pass 150 metres of a transit stop in terms of location generally means that you are not going to use that transit, it’s too far away for the majority of the population.” said Reid.

For newcomers to the city, they find themselves in an environment where they have difficulty accessing both housing and employment due to prejudice or the education required. “We really have a systemic racism issue when it comes to access to employment and low barriers. That’s really sticky in Calgary, and we have to be putting in more measures to make sure that we are removing barriers in terms of access to the job market to the education market.” said Reid.

Published through Enough For All, Calgary Poverty Profiles offer a ward-by-ward overview of how inequity shows in each part of the city. Using data from civic partners and governmental bodies, the non-profit created these reports to illustrate how income always influences poverty, but poverty isn’t just about income.