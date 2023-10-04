More than 10,000 carved pumpkins line the walkway at WinSport to create life-size sculptures of your favourite movie characters, zombie apocalypses, animals, and more.

Pumpkins After Dark, which runs until from late September until Halloween, is one of Calgary’s favourite fall events.

“It’s been refreshing to see a new show come through and to put on another version of something that people have come to know and call their own little Halloween tradition,” said Brock Howard, a manager at Lantern Events, who run the show.

Howard said the setup for the event has run smoothly.

“With every event, there are challenges that we come across but it has been quite fun to navigate around them,” said Howard.

Adult tickets start at $18.95 and are available for purchase here.

With more than 10,000 hand-carved pumpkin displays every year, Pumpkins After Dark welcomes guests for another season on September 21, 2023. PHOTO: JULIE PATTON