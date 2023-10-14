If you’re looking for autumn-themed activities this weekend, Granary Road, just south of the city, is hosting it’s 6th annual Pumpkin Harvest festival with lots of fall fun on the schedule.

Admission to the farmer’s market is free, but the Pumpkin Hunt runs from 10-5pm and requires online tickets as there are limited spots.

Paying patrons will be welcomed with a ride into the park on the Granary Road Rover Ride, a vehicle made up of a series of wooden wagons pulled by a miniature tractor that is sure to be a favorite for the youngest visitors. Once on site, there are a variety of activities designed to get you into the harvest spirit. There is a pumpkin hunt at the park where you can select a pumpkin of your choice to take home and a mini-golf course – Pumpkin & Putts – at the Yesteryear mini-golf link with fall and pumpkin-themed holes.

Children with their prized pumpkins at a previous Pumpkin Harvest.

Photo courtesy: Granary Road



Sunday visitors will also get the chance to participate in Granary Road’s annual Pumpkin Smash where they can show their strength and pulverize a pumpkin. The popular noon event creates a seasonal treat to feed the park’s many animals, including their popular alpacas. Participants will be provided with a mallet and safety goggles. The event is free to enter but is sold-out according to the event website.

Since Granary Road is an active learning park, the event also offers plenty of chances for visitors of all ages to learn more about animals and agriculture through interactive exhibits.

James Carmichael, general manager of Granary Road, hopes the event will encourage people to get outside as the colder months approach and also help to support Alberta farmers and vendors.

“It’s all in the spirit of harvest and pumpkins for fall,” says Carmichael, “There’s tons of vegetables and fruit directly from our fields, and then just a bunch of pumpkins that we bring in from Alberta farmers.”

The Pumpkin Harvest is held mostly outdoors and has seen attendance numbers range from the 100’s to the 1000’s. Unfortunately, this also means the weather can sometimes seriously impact the event. Last year, the Harvest was hit with a snowstorm. In an effort to lower that risk, Granary Road has moved the date up this year.

In any case, Carmichael reassures patrons that rain or shine, the show will go on. “We are somewhat subject to the elements but we are 100% go ahead in all weather conditions.”