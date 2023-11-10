On November 9, MRU’s Ecotourism and Outdoor Leadership hosted their annual ETOL Film Night at the Bella Concert Hall. On their webpage, ETOL aims to “open a world of opportunity for yourself in this unique program that explores the theoretical and practical applications of sustainable tourism, socio-cultural heritage, outdoor adventure programming and facilitation, entrepreneurship, leadership and communication.”

The theme this year was Rediscovering Nature’s Wonderment and the hosts encouraged the guests to wear colours and shades of the forest. The event included vendor tables, a photo gallery, a film contest where the winner gets their name on the Esker Award, and a Friend of ETOL Award presentation. Afterwards everyone was invited, as is tradition to head over to Westgate Social, MRU’s pub on campus, to celebrate and conclude the night.