Performers dancing on stage at the live production of "New Blood" Credit: ISABELLA WEST
New Blood: A Story of Reconciliationcombines poetry, music, contemporary and traditional dance to tell the true story of former Chief Vincent Yellow Old Woman of the Siksika Nation. New Blood traces his childhood in residential school, how he took back his heritage and way of life, then rose to be become a respected chief of his people.
The production has been in circulation for 10 years with more than 320 shows under its belt. This year, the play had three shows and keeps growing in cast and crew every year.
Trinity Pretty Youngman has been a member for the past three years, switching between the main role of a child and the Blackfoot dancer role.
“I just wanted to show people that we’re still here. That I’m still here,” said Pretty Youngman.