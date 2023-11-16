New Blood: A Story of Reconciliation combines poetry, music, contemporary and traditional dance to tell the true story of former Chief Vincent Yellow Old Woman of the Siksika Nation. New Blood traces his childhood in residential school, how he took back his heritage and way of life, then rose to be become a respected chief of his people.

The production has been in circulation for 10 years with more than 320 shows under its belt. This year, the play had three shows and keeps growing in cast and crew every year.

Trinity Pretty Youngman has been a member for the past three years, switching between the main role of a child and the Blackfoot dancer role.

“I just wanted to show people that we’re still here. That I’m still here,” said Pretty Youngman.

Eddie Wolf Child plays the Blackfoot Dancer in the production of New Blood on Sept. 30, 2023. PHOTO: ISABELLA WEST

“I just felt so sad for my Blackfoot students that I teach at Strathmore High School;” the production of New Blood offers an outlet for Indigenous youth and adults to share their own stories and the stories of their loved ones on Sept. 30, 2023. PHOTO: ISABELLA WEST

The production of New Blood is centered around the story of Chief Vincent Yellow Old Woman from Siksika Nation but is also intended to tell the stories of all residential school survivors and those who didn’t make it home. PHOTO: ISABELLA WEST