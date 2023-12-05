Growing up in Taber, Alta., a small town 30 kilometres south of Lethbridge, I was limited in what I could capture in my lens as a teenager who fell in love with photography and filmmaking. Shooting graduation pictures every year, late-night journeys, locating a good spot for photos, and sporting events gets a little stale after a while. But when I relocated to Calgary in 2019, new friends and I decided to use our adventurous spirit and explore the city. And I brought my camera, just like anyone new who just moved to a new city.

We decided to leave our car in Chinatown, located along Centre St. southeast of downtown Calgary. After a few hours of exploring the neighbourhood, we arrived at Prince’s Island Park, a well-known urban paradise in the middle of the city. As I sat beside the Bow River that runs past the park, I scanned my surroundings and I grinned widely searching what I wanted to photograph.

Under the hot afternoon sun, families enjoyed their picnics in the park as people passed the buskers playing at the end of the bridge. There’s an abundant of beautiful visuals in addition to walking, scootering and biking along the pathways.

Known for its beautiful surroundings, Prince’s Island Park includes flower beds, towering trees and open spaces filled with gorgeous green grass making it a perfect place to relax. With all the people enjoying themselves roaming through the environment, this location never fails to make me smile — Prince’s Island Park is a photographer’s paradise.