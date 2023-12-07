The Canadian Pakistani Support Group Association (CPSG) hosted its Sixth Mega Fall Fair 2023 street food bazaar and trade show on Nov. 5. The event was not only a culinary and trade extravaganza, but also a heartfelt initiative to provide support for women and children escaping domestic violence.

Founded by Aneela Azeem in 2017, CPSG is dedicated to serving as a beacon of aid, hope, compassion and empowerment for those in need. With a primary mission to support at-risk populations, CPSG runs three vital programs:

• An outreach program that helps immigrants and families access resources

• A youth-led program designed for young people in the community

• An education program that aims to raise awareness about social issues such as mental health, domestic violence, good parenting, and civic engagement

Azeem emphasized the critical role of community support in their journey.

“It’s very important to support these kinds of organizations like ours. We have worked very hard, and we started from scratch,” she says, adding that her hope is that CPSG will become an umbrella organization to support new initiatives in the future.

A young girl proudly showcasing her painted landscape at the kids’ talent show. PHOTO: MARIAM KHAN

The event was a visual and mouthwatering feast featuring a display of delicious Pakistani food, an inflatable bouncy house for children, face painting, a talent show for kids, diverse booths selling clothes and jewelry, mini auctions of handmade items and educational offerings including Islamic Relief and CPSG informational stands. Additionally, there was a raffle draw with enticing prizes.

The lively atmosphere was fuelled by 150 dedicated volunteers and 53 vendors who contributed to the success of the event.

Maleeka Malik, the event’s organizer, highlights the significance of allowing non-profit organizations such as CPSG to share their stories with the community.

At a Henna booth, a skilled artist applies intricate designs, creating stunning works of art that celebrate culture and creativity. Photo: Mariam Khan

CPSG Volunteers gather around a Pakistani Samosa and Jaleebi booth. Photo: Mariam Khan

A tempting spread of delicious Pakistani cuisine, including Chaat, elegantly presented on a vibrant red table for all attendees to savor. Photo: Mariam Khan

Mouthwatering Gol Gappay and a vibrant array of species displayed on a red table, promoting a flavorful experience for all event attendees. Photo: Mariam Khan

Aneela Azeem and her dedicated CPSG volunteers, standing proud in front of a beautifully decorated stage and Maskan board. Photo: Mariam Khan

“We have been established for a few years now, but we’re still a small organization, and there’s lots more that we still have to do,” Malik says.

Beyond its cultural celebration, the Fall Fair aimed to raise funds for Maskan, the CPSG’s women’s shelter, whose name translates to “a place of dwelling” in Urdu. A modest entry ticket fee of $2, with all proceeds directed to support the shelter, embodies CPSG’s primary mission to support vulnerable populations.

According to Azeem, Maskan faces several challenges but the shelter provides critical services including a place to reside for four to five weeks, basic needs, counselling, and resource navigation for victims of domestic violence.

Despite the success of their initiatives, CPSG is confronted with financial challenges in supporting their core expenses, specifically for the Maskan shelter. Azeem voices the necessity for ongoing support to ensure the continuation of their essential aid and is critical of government policies that do not finance capital expenses for organizations like hers.

CPSG’s Mega Fall Fair 2023 was more than a delicious culinary and trade extravaganza. It was a testament to the organization’s dedication to promoting a supportive and all-embracing community. As CPSG continues its journey, the Fall Fair stands as a beacon of cultural celebration, care, and community engagement, reflecting the organization’s unyielding commitment to making a difference in the lives of those in need.