Watch the Leftovers in action

Everyone knows that exercise is important, but did you know that according to the CDC, 46 per cent of adults aren’t getting enough of the physical activity they need to stay happy and healthy?

The Leftovers is a Calgary hockey team encouraging adult women to stay active and have fun at the rink, regardless of age.

Adult sports teams are not only crucial to keeping people healthy, but they are also a great opportunity to meet new people and socialize.

“I’ve never played hockey before so I showed up with all new equipment and the rest is history now,” says Corrine Johnson, a member of the Leftovers.

Corrine Johnson, who was unable to skate before joining the leftovers, has become a regular on the team. PHOTO BY OLIVIA WHISSELL

The team has created a welcoming community for women of different ages and skill levels. While many hockey teams in Calgary require prior experience to join, the Leftovers prides itself on inclusion.

Dayna Pinel is a new mother who had never even skated prior to joining the team. But that didn’t stop her from getting on the ice and giving it her all.

“So I actually played ball hockey first, which isn’t on ice, and then I was trying to sell my ball hockey equipment at work and one of the ladies was like, ‘oh, if you have the equipment, you should just play ice hockey’,” says Pinel.

Of course, the Leftovers are just one of many teams that play recreationally in the city. If you are interested in learning about women’s daytime hockey you can visit https://www.sawha.com/.