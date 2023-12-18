Check out our story on watch collecting in Calgary

Collecting luxury items, like watches, can often be linked to wealthy communities and individuals who have excess capital to splurge. But, the hobby of watch collecting is much more than that.

It can be an investment piece, an item families pass down from generation to generation, or simply a way of indicating a passion for horology — the study of measuring time.

Bezel House is a local watch retailer and authorized dealer located in downtown Calgary. The business not only sells new pieces but helps their clients sell their own watches. This is done by either doing a ‘trade-in,’ or listing them on consignment.

Bezel House’s owner, Teji Shergil, explains how important their customers’ satisfaction is as a locally owned watch retailer in the city.

“We try to connect with our clients, and we form a bond, that’s why we are here,” Shergil said.

Wearing watches is not just an outlet owners have to brag about their wealth, either. Kris Hans, a lecturer at Mount Royal University’s Bissett School of Business, explains more about the ideals when purchasing a timepiece.

“We’re seeing a comeback of the classics — think Rolex. They’re not just about telling time. They’re about telling a story. Heritage, craftsmanship, style — all wrapped around your wrist. It’s a subtle flex,” said Hans.

Kris Hans shares that there is more to watches than their flashiness. PHOTO COURTESY OF: Kris Hans

High priced items don’t always have to be luxurious. They can be useful as well.

“It’s no longer enough to just have something expensive. It’s about owning something that says, ‘I’m ahead of the curve.’ Luxury today is smart, forward-thinking, and with a purpose,” said Hans.

Customer and Bezel House regular, Spencer Thomas, also understands that watches become a part of someone’s life and can become a treasured keepsake that can be passed down from generation to generation.

“I like to buy special watches that I’ll be able to hand down to my kids in the future,” Thomas said.

Along with being an accessory, watches can become generational items for households. PHOTO: Ace Jakeman

With the help of the right retailer and knowing what watch is best for you, watches are something that can be invested in, worn with joy, and passed down through generations — no matter the person’s level of income.