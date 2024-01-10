Brrrrrrr. It’s cold outside and getting colder.
Calgarians woke up to winter’s return on Wednesday, with snow and temperatures below -20 C. Environment Canada issued an extreme cold warming later in the afternoon and conditions are supposed to get even cooler by the weekend before warming up.
In the meantime, the return to frigid temperatures has caused traffic problem and potentially urgent issues for vulnerable people. Our editors have pulled together reaction and resources from social media as the city heads towards an arctic weekend.
c-c-c-c-c-c-Cold
Lots of people took to social media to express their horror/delight at the frigid temperatures, which are setting records across the province.
Help for those in need
The cold is difficult for everyone, but it’s especially tough for the city’s homeless and vulnerable citizens. Organizations across the city are offering help to those who need it.
Traffic and household help
City services were working hard to keep streets snow free and transit moving. The city also offered tips to keep your