Calgarians woke up to winter’s return on Wednesday, with snow and temperatures below -20 C. Environment Canada issued an extreme cold warming later in the afternoon and conditions are supposed to get even cooler by the weekend before warming up.

In the meantime, the return to frigid temperatures has caused traffic problem and potentially urgent issues for vulnerable people. Our editors have pulled together reaction and resources from social media as the city heads towards an arctic weekend.

Lots of people took to social media to express their horror/delight at the frigid temperatures, which are setting records across the province.

Extreme cold warnings have been issued for all of Alberta.



Arctic air is funnelling into Alberta to end the week. Temps from –30°C to -40°C are forecast for Friday and Saturday, with wind chills from –45 to –55 expected.



Alerts: https://t.co/wRehVJ8oKp#abstorm #extremecold pic.twitter.com/YYDg4PgcMx — ECCC Weather Alberta (@ECCCWeatherAB) January 10, 2024



Help for those in need

The cold is difficult for everyone, but it’s especially tough for the city’s homeless and vulnerable citizens. Organizations across the city are offering help to those who need it.

Need help in the cold weather? ❄️ Contact 211 via phone, text or chat to connect with local extreme weather response resources.



Find info about warming stations and shelters here, via @calgaryhomeless: https://t.co/jreWofuAoW#winter #extremeweather #communitysupport pic.twitter.com/o4RTS6glyi — 211 Calgary and Area (@211calgary) January 10, 2024

As well, get to know the Cold Weather Emergency Supports in Calgary here👇https://t.co/X2xM5919V7 — Vibrant Communities Calgary – VCC (@VibrantCalgary) January 9, 2024

It’s cold out there! ❄️ 🌡️ The Library is open for everyone to come in and stay safe and warm in the winter. Check https://t.co/7m9lug52de for locations and hours.#CalgaryLibrary pic.twitter.com/DCjxw8moC7 — Calgary Public Library (@calgarylibrary) January 10, 2024

Traffic and household help

City services were working hard to keep streets snow free and transit moving. The city also offered tips to keep your household pipes from freezing.

#CTRiders Due to weather conditions, some routes may be behind schedule or required to detour. We are working hard to get you to your destination safely, so please be patient and give yourself extra travel time. For more information please visit us @ https://t.co/Yvr27VhMB4 pic.twitter.com/wYz8AuIqf7 — Calgary Transit (@calgarytransit) January 10, 2024

We’re in for a stretch of cold weather 🥶 which can increase the risk of frozen household pipes.



For more tips to reduce your risk of frozen household pipes, and what to do if you suspect your pipes are frozen, click ⬇️ — City of Calgary (@cityofcalgary) January 8, 2024

Cold weather on Jan. 10, 2024. Credit: El Reid