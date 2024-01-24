On Wednesday night, the Mount Royal Cougars hockey teams will take on the University of Calgary Dinos at the Scotiabank Saddledome in the famous Crowchild Classic. The winners take home 12 months of bragging rights and a 68-kilogram cast-iron City of Calgary manhole cover as a trophy.

Overall, the Cougars and Dinos are having good seasons so far as both of the men’s teams are top-5 in Canada, the MRU women’s team is second in Canada and the women’s Dinos team is around middle of the pack.

The doors will open at 3:30 p.m. giving fans an hour to find their seats before puck drop at 4:30. That’s when the men’s teams will face off. Both teams are coming off four goal victories on Saturday, when MRU beat the University of Regina 4-0 and the Dinos took down Manitoba 5-1.

2024 Crowchild Classic hype video.

Connor Bouchard, a second year forward for the men’s Cougars team is currently leading the Canada West division in points. Playing in his second Crowchild classic, Bouchard says, it’s an unforgettable experience.

“The atmosphere is special, there’s no doubt about it. And it’s something that you know, it’s kind of like that once in a lifetime experience.”

Following that, the women’s game will get underway. Unlike the men’s teams, both the Cougars and Dinos women’s teams were involved in close contests, with the Cougars winning 2-1 last over Regina and the Dinos falling 1-0 to Manitoba.

First-year MRU women’s player Summer Fomrades, says that the veterans on the team have told her to “just be in the moment and just have fun.”

The men’s Dinos edged MRU 2-1 in the 2019 Crowchild Classic game.

Tickets to the Crowchild Classic are $5 each and you can get them here: https://am.ticketmaster.com/flames/ism/MjRDQ0hJTEQ=?promoCode=Q09VR0FSUw==



And you can find information about transit, parking and more here:

https://mrucougars.com/news/2024/1/8/general-everything-you-need-to-know-about-the-crowchild-classic.aspx

With interview files from Zach Payne