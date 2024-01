Wednesday’s Crowchild Classic saw a win for both the Mount Royal University Cougars and the University of Calgary Dinos. MRU’s men’s hockey team won on a shootout, and the Dinos women’s hockey team beat MRU 2-0.

Energy at the Scotiabank Saddledome was high, with more than 10,000 fans cheering on the teams.

Scenes from the Saddledome as the @MRUCougars men’s team wins the Crowchild Classic in the shootout pic.twitter.com/S9TLMRs5AE — Zach Payne (@PayneZach) January 25, 2024

VIDEO: SANNAH CHAWDHRY

PHOTOS: EL REID