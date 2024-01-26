According to the Canadian Animal Health Institute’s most recent survey, there are roughly 8.5 million cats in the country and that number is growing. But how many pet owners are aware of what their cats need to thrive?

Experts say they need care that goes well beyond the basics of food and water and many owners are unaware of their feline friend’s basic needs.

Domestic cats have been pets to humans for 10,000 to 12,000 years according to Alley Cat Allies, and they have not changed much in regards to looks, diet and maintenance. Considered a more independent household pet cats can adapt to different environments while still being very social.

Cats are nocturnal animals that spend most of their day sleeping and especially with younger cats, running around for most of the night. Just like any other pet, they need mental stimulation while also needing environmental enrichment to ensure they are happy and active.

Kelsey Watkiss sharing cuddles with a cat. PHOTO BY: MARIANA TELLO DE LAUNIERE

Cat scratchers, cat trees, small toys, wands and time with cats are just a few things that keep cats mentally happy while also keeping them physically in shape. A cat requires a mix of wet food while also being fed kibble and a water fountain to increase water consumption, which helps urinary health.

“Cats need environmental enrichments, they need play time with their owners and they do need companionship,’ said Kelsey Watkiss, the manager at Pisces Pet Emporium.

Cats are low-maintenance pets that enjoy a variety of activities to keep them mentally stimulated and happy. Enhancing a cat’s environment not only reduces the chances of behavioural problems but also increases their activity levels. In order to create a relaxing indoor experience for cats, it is crucial to provide them with activities, spacious areas and plenty of food.

Cat care fundamentals

Watkiss has worked at Pisces for over 20 years and has learned the ins and outs of cat care. Through encounters with cat owners and the Cats Home Foundation, she learned about the fundamentals of cats and the behaviours that cause more harm than good.

The foundation is determined to educate feline owners and the public on the importance of proper care and maintenance of cats, reducing the number of cats on the streets while uncovering the myths. One pervasive myth is that cats need to be declawed.

“Through Cats Home Foundation, they don’t condone declawing,” says Watkiss. “But surprisingly enough, a lot of people still aren’t aware the damage that declawing does.”

Declawing is the amputation of the toe bones in a cat’s paw, says The Humane Society of The United States. When a cat is declawed, it can lead to paw pain, back pain, infection, tissue loss and loss of movement, due to the last joint of the toe being removed.

Cat enjoying head scratches at Pet Emporium. PHOTO BY: MARIANA TELLO DE LAUNIERE

The Alberta Veterinary Medical Association banned the practice in 2019. Other provinces, including Saskatchewan and B.C. have done the same.

Healthy cats are safe cats

According to All About Cats Veterinary Hospital, vaccinations, spayed and neutering are also beneficial to a cat’s health to increase their likelihood of surviving. This will help ensure a cat is healthy which can reduce the spread of disease and cancer.

The promotion of cat welfare and reducing cat overpopulation is beneficial to all felines as there will be fewer deaths related to starvation, diseases and winter conditions. Watkiss believes every cat deserves a happy life, and the Cats Home Foundation provides all the necessary care to do so.

“We all love cats and everyone should know how great cats are!”