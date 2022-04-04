Blia Collective is a social enterprise with the goal to champion and empower other women. That’s why they give 10 per cent of their sales to organizations such as For Her Dignity, which advocate against period poverty.
Jacqueline Peeace, business development director, explains how the idea to create a business around polymer clay earrings began with their friend Brianna Giovanetto. She is now their product design director.
“She is incredibly artistic and creative, and she would always make polymer clay earrings or jewelry or art,” she said. “We were always encouraging Brianna.”
The two of them, along with friends Lianne Van Wieren and Laura Giovanetto, realized they all had unique skills to contribute to running a business. However, theyultimately wanted to do some good in the world too. That is how Blia Collective began.
In addition to making earrings, they sell macrame wall art and plant hangers made by Urban Cotton. This company is Laotian owned, and works with women in small communities to provide fair pay for hand-crafted artisanal work.
