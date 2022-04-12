Find more great local stories! We never spam, we never share your data and you can unsubscribe at any time.

The avenues and sidewalks of downtown Calgary teem with a different kind of life than the hustle and bustle of corporate day-jobs and tourism. These photographs explore the streets of the city and the people who call them home.

A used naloxone kit accompanies other discarded items in a rogue shopping cart. PHOTOS: LEXI FREEHILL
54-year-old Terrance Crowshoe, hailing from the Piikani Nation, wears his “rose-coloured glasses” as he contemplates life under the glow of the Reconciliation Bridge. 
A man starts a small fire for warmth and light underneath the Reconciliation Bridge. 
Calgarians experiencing homelessness gather outside the Central Library downtown.

