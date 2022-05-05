Through the month of February, Loft 112 showcased an exhibit called Cards for Community. The space is for emerging creatives to show their work and they asked Calgarians to send a postcard representing the neighbourhood they live in.

They received a tremendous response, with around 200 postcards in the exhibit. Stacey Walyuchow, manager of opportunities at the loft, shared what makes this exhibit so special.

Stacey Walyuchow, manager of opportunities at Loft 112, is grateful to all the Calgarians who submitted postcards. PHOTO: Samreen Ahmed



“It gives Calgarians, all of us and unheard voices, an opportunity to express ourselves and to create something that is not juried or judged,” Walyuchow explains. “It’s encouraged at all levels of art, writing, poetry, photography- it’s just welcome.”

Given the event’s success, Walyuchow notes that it is likely that the event will be repeated or expanded in the future.

