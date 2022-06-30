With many Calgarians making their Friday plans, it’s important to know what’s happening in the city. PHOTO: PRAVEEN KUMAR NANDAGIRI/UNSPLASH

Canada Day is almost here, and there are many ways to celebrate the country this year. Wondering where to go to enjoy the festivities? Here are 10 events Calgarians can visit to ensure their day is fun and eventful.

1. Fort Calgary activities

You can receive free admission to the Fort Calgary museum and check out art exhibitions featuring The Great Slaughter, Istotsi – The Land We Live On and Our Stories, Our Voices, Our Ways. Don’t forget to register for free walking tours at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to explore 40 acres of parkland and the stories behind the site. You can visit Fort Calgary from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

2. St. Patrick’s Island entertainment

St. Patrick’s Island promises family-friendly entertainment with outdoor performances from the Calgary Chinese Cultural Society Orchestra, the Calgary Fiddlers and Ukrainian dancing. You can also visit the Calgary Firefighters and their Aquatic Rescue Team to learn about water safety and see the CFD rescue boat. The St. Patrick’s Island Canada Day celebration can be visited from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

3. ArtsXpeditions Live Music

Music lovers can head to a free outdoor concert by ArtsXpeditions local musicians performing jazz, country, Indigenous, folk music and more. See the full line-up on the ArtsXpeditions website. You can see the outdoor concert at Olympic Plaza from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

4. East Village Street Fair

Calgarians can consider attending this annual street fair where there will be over 30 vendors, 14 food trucks and a beer garden featuring the live music of Cold Garden. The street fair is at Eighth Ave. S.E. between Fourth St. and Fifth St. Square between 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

5. Fireworks Show with CJSW 90.9 FM

Calgarians who are looking for some evening entertainment can see this fireworks show accompanied by a music soundtrack on CJSW 90.9 FM. The show can be viewed from anywhere with a view of the Calgary Municipal Building, but those who can’t make it can still watch from a livestream on the city website. The fireworks show will be at the Municipal Building from Friday, July 1, 11 p.m. to Saturday, July 2, 2022, 11:30 p.m.

6. Central Library activities

Central Library is celebrating Canada’s stories with free activities and programs including a special storytime, musical performances, traditional Indigenous games and more. You can visit the Canada Day celebration at Central Library from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

7. ZooNights and festivities

The Canada Day festivities at the Calgary Zoo include a photo-op with a larger than life beaver, colouring pages, maple Nanaimo bar sundaes, the Land of Lemurs and more surprises promised. The zoo is also hosting ZooNights from July 1 to July 2, where there will be live music, drinks, dinner boxes and biofact stations. ZooNights will be open for extended hours from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

8. Canada Day Hockey Challenge

The Hockey Development Centre (HDC) is hosting a Canada Day hockey tournament, which will be a special three-on-three event where participants can play three games in one day. Calgarians can expect games, music, beer gardens with BBQ and drinks free for the players and at the price of $5 for non-players. The event will take place from July 1 to July 3, at 10710 25 St. N.E.

9. Chinatown Celebration

The Calgary Chinese Cultural Centre’s Canada Day celebration will include performances from multicultural talents, authentic cuisine, free souvenirs and family-friendly activities. Cultural booths will open at the centre at 11 a.m., with performances from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

10. Indigenous Pop-Up Concert

Calgarians can enjoy a free Indigenous concert featuring Wendy Walker and The Reconciliation Tribe with special guests. An Indigenous maker’s market and food trucks also present. Participants are encouraged to wear an orange shirt and bring a blanket or festival chair. The event will be at the Bridgeland Riverside Community Association from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.