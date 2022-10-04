Friday was National Day for Truth and Reconciliation and Calgarians took time to remember and honour the children who never returned home, survivors of residential schools, as well as their families and communities. Events took place across the city and many people marked the day for reflection on social media.

The City of Calgary held an Orange Shirt Day livestream, a good place to learn about about intergenerational trauma and how best to reconcile our country’s fraught history.

The stream follows the day’s events at Fort Calgary which started at 10am and featured a number of speakers including Mayor Joyti Gondek.

Across the city and province, leaders, organizations and Indigenous groups posted their thoughts on the new federal holiday.

Political leaders

See more #YYC lit up orange today. National Day for Truth & Reconciliation #TRC2022 pic.twitter.com/MD8gBwXt1k — Jasmine Mian (@jasmine_mian) September 30, 2022

See more

See more This flag bears the names of 2879 children who never made it home from residential schools as recognized in the TRC reports.



The empty space is reserved for the names we have yet to uncover.



Powerful and emotional morning. #yyc #yyccc #TruthAndReconciliation pic.twitter.com/WzhMRbvRA8 — Courtney Walcott (@CWalcottYYC) September 30, 2022

See more Today marks the #NationalDayForTruthAndReconciliation a day to honour residential school survivors, and their loved ones. The symbolic orange shirts remind us to recognize and reflect on the legacy of residential schools, and the path of ongoing #reconciliation. pic.twitter.com/XA9tDiEJ0N — Rick Wilson (@Richard4Alberta) September 30, 2022

See more We must do more than speak … we must act. The Truth and Reconciliation Commission has laid that path out for us in its Calls to Action. We have a lot of work ahead.



On behalf of the Alberta NDP, we are committed to walking the path of reconciliation. #EveryChildMatters pic.twitter.com/J0reMSgeIP — Rachel Notley (@RachelNotley) September 30, 2022

See more Great story about the renewed tradition of First Nations horse relay races.



Thanks again to Blood Tribe elder Goodstriker for the honour of a granting me a Blackfoot name! pic.twitter.com/9X3ulPrqTq — Jason Kenney 🇺🇦 (@jkenney) September 30, 2022

See more Today, we recognize the harmful legacy of residential schools, honour the survivors of residential schools as well as the children who perished in them, and recommit ourselves to meaningful Reconciliation with Indigenous peoples.#TheDayforTruthandReconciliation pic.twitter.com/1CwEUJt2bt — United Conservative Caucus 🇺🇦 (@UCPCaucus) September 30, 2022

Former mayor, Naheed Nenshi retweeted this Canadian Paintings post of The Scream, showing that you can reflect on the reality of our history without saying a word.

See more The Scream

Kent Monkman ~ Cree

2017 pic.twitter.com/6WC2M2FJU0 — Canadian Paintings (@CanadaPaintings) September 30, 2022

Indigenous groups

Many Indigenous communities held private ceremonies on Friday. Some also marked the day in a more public ways in the city and on social media.

See more To recognize National Day for Truth and Reconciliation and hold space for residential school survivors, their loves ones, and the loves ones of those children who did not come home, the Métis Nation of Alberta will be closed tomorrow. #NDTR pic.twitter.com/Lzj4ZcMGQX — Métis Nation Alberta (@AlbertaMetis) September 29, 2022

See more The Wandering Tribe from Piikani Nation today in Calgary. Today, September 30th is the National Day for Truth & Reconciliation & Orange Shirt Day. Singing at the Pokaiks Commemorative Walk @ Prince’s Island Park! #OrangeShirtDay2022 #YYC #NCTR #calgary Shane Mcdougall 🧡🧡🧡 pic.twitter.com/zPXbHaq7cM — Lowa Beebe (@LowaBeebe) September 30, 2022

Community organizations

Many of Calgary’s biggest organizations also used this day to reflect and share their respect and condolences to the Indigenous community’s that used to protect the land we live on now.

See more CJWE is live at Princes Island Park for the #Pokaiks Commemorative walk & Rounddance #Yyc 88.1 FM #Indigenous pic.twitter.com/et0LV1IPDB — 88.1 FM CJWE (@cjweradio) September 30, 2022

See more Today we recognize the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. A day that provides us the opportunity to create meaningful discussion about the effects of Residential Schools and the legacy they have left behind.#orangeshirtday #truthandreconciliation #everychildmatters #yyc pic.twitter.com/7gFLx5c9aJ — YMCA Calgary (@YMCA_Calgary) September 30, 2022

See more The White Goose Flying report is a reflection by the Calgary Aboriginal Urban Affairs Committee on the Federal Truth and Reconciliation Commission's Calls to Action. This report includes local context and guidance for Calgarians to act on: https://t.co/pP34UByvQF #treaty7 pic.twitter.com/Knm538V6mm — Calgary Public Library (@calgarylibrary) September 30, 2022

See more Please help us acknowledge and honour how intergenerational trauma affects the survivors, their families, and their communities on this National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.#NDTR #truthandreconciliationday #OrangeShirtDay #EveryChildMatters #alberta #yyc #yeg pic.twitter.com/ciPTKv2DWQ — CCMF Alberta (@ccmfalberta) September 30, 2022

Police

The relationship between the police and Indigenous communities has often been fraught in Canada. The RCMP in particular is seen in many communities as the face of colonialism.

As a show of reconciliation, a number of police organizations marked the day on their social media accounts.

See more

See more Today, we reflect on the second #NationalDayforTruthandReconciliation, and the partnerships we gratefully continue to build with Indigenous community members.



We are honoured to be at The @cityofcalgary #OrangeShirtDay ceremony.



🌐 https://t.co/BZJm6YZ4dP#yyc #NDTR pic.twitter.com/wqhflwj1g8 — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) September 30, 2022

See more As we mark Canada's National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, our Commission is reflecting on our role in implementing the 94 Calls to Action of the TRC and the 231 Calls for Justice of the MMIWG Inquiry.



Together, we can all help build a better future.#NDTR2022 #yyc pic.twitter.com/xK24P4eMdm — Calgary Police Commission (@CPS_Commission) September 30, 2022

See more One of several events being held tomorrow, September 30, is Orange Shirt Day. For more details, visit https://t.co/XEnVINwqH9 @CalgaryPolice #YYC #OrangeShirtDay pic.twitter.com/N7DSXtpyJb — Calgary Police Service District 3 (@CPS_District3) September 29, 2022

Mount Royal University

See more September 30th is a day to honour survivors and commemorate the children who never made it home. I do this while continuing to learn about the history of residential schools and listening to stories from survivors. #NDTR pic.twitter.com/BzZIBd1mnd — Tim Rahilly (@TimRahilly) September 30, 2022

See more #MRU in the media | Taking part in Orange Shirt Day: Calgary events marking truth and reconciliation. Story featuring MRU Journey to Indigenization via @calgaryherald https://t.co/RRHqRGQAUO — Mount Royal U (@mountroyal4u) September 29, 2022

Photos from campus

Photos: Rogan Bowen-Harper