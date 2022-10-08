Looking for a fun fall activity for families this weekend? Wanna see a huge pumpkin dropped from a crane?

The 19th annual Pumpkin Fest will be taking place Saturday, Oct. 8 starting at 11 a.m., and will feature many fun fall-themed activities that support a good cause.

The festival is hosted by Blue Grass Nursery, Sod & Garden Centre and all of the proceeds and donations from the Pumpkin Fest will go to the Alberta Children’s Hospital Foundation.

Blue Grass has been supporting the foundation for many years and the Pumpkin Fest has raised thousands of dollars for the organization, one year donating $39,000.

“They are an organization that are super close to our hearts, we love them, we’ve worked with them for many years,” says Melissa Hemminger, the marketing manager at Blue Grass.

The event will be filled with family-friendly activities such as hay rides, a straw maze, a petting zoo, face painting, a pumpkin smash, various food vendors and many other games and entertainment.

Hemminger says they are really looking forward to putting on the festival especially after not being able to run the festival during the pandemic.

“We’re hoping this year to get people out of their houses, come join in the community, and donate, and just have a great time,” says Hemminger.

The Pumpkin Fest will be held at the Blue Grass Nursery and Sod Farm, from 11 a.m to 3 p.m on Saturday, Oct. 8. Admission is a recommended $5 donation and can be purchased online at the Blue Grass website or at the festival.