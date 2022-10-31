https://calgaryjournal.ca/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/JuliePatton-FallCraftFair2022.mp4 Video by Julie Patton

On Oct. 1, the Fall Craft Fair held its second annual event at the Good Shepherd Moravian Church in the northwest. The fair featured a variety of vendors who sold unique, handmade items — all with a theme of fall, Thanksgiving and Halloween.

Before the event, one of the organizers, Lynn McLaughlin, says there were no fall themed fairs in Calgary.

“It was all more Christmas oriented,” says McLaughlin. “Friends of mine made pumpkins, gnomes, and owls, things like that. So, we decided if there wasn’t any, we’ll create a fall fair.”

Lynn McLaughlin chatting at a crafts table. Photo by Julie Patton

McLaughlin said she was pleased with the turnout for the event, as they were able to fill all vendor slots and received a steady stream of customers throughout the day.

Going forward, she plans to host the fall fair again next year, but in the meantime is preparing to host another craft fair for Christmas, taking place on Nov. 12.