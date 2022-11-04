Calgary’s historic Grand Studio Theatre plays host to Robert Hunter’s Good Story: Indigenous Opera tonight and tomorrow— Nov. 4-5. The show focuses on Hunter’s Indigenous roots and how his family dealt with the residential school system and colonialism.

See more Taanishi @ypoitraspratt bringing your attention to our upcoming Cree Michif Opera in #yyc! https://t.co/OKNju7fEej pic.twitter.com/VVOBbVkLvw — Rob Hunter (@notesbyrob) October 13, 2022

“This story, however, doesn’t paint it in a very negative way, ” says Ethan Hill, a local composer and the show’s organist.

“It’s basically just telling some of the really interesting facts about his heritage. The stories there are really quite touching. At one point, he even talks about teachers from residential schools that his family held dear to their heart.”

Hill goes on to explain how this particular Indigenous musical project feels special to him as the stories they are working with are coming straight from the composer’s lived experience.

Ethan Hill pursued piano academically and got his undergrad at the University of Victoria and his graduate diploma from McGill University. Nowadays, he plays the organ full time for various groups like his church and ballet companies. PHOTO SUPPLIED BY ETHAN HILL

“We get to really see the raw footage, as it were,” says Hill.

The show will also feature the Calgary Opera’s Adam Brousseau singing baritone, Lauren Woods singing soprano and Jeanine Williams singing mezzo-soprano.

The first performance starts at 7 p.m. on Nov. 4, and the second starts at 2:30 p.m. the following day.

Tickets cost $25 and are available online.