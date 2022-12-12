CEO and founder of Chinook Cheese, Tarif Hamad, in his factory and shop in northeast Calgary on Nov. 22, 2022. PHOTO: HAJAR AL KHOUZAII

Tarif Hamad says Chinook Cheese is the only company of its kind in Calgary that is family run and operated. One of its many specialties is making Halloumi Cheese.

Halloumi, a traditional Cypriot cheese with a squeaky texture, is made from a mixture of goat’s and sheep’s milk, and sometimes cow’s milk. It has a high melting point and so can easily be fried or grilled.

Tarif Hamad showcasing a Middle Eastern grilled cheese sandwich made with Halloumi cheese in his factory and shop in northeast Calgary on Nov. 22, 2022. PHOTO: HAJAR AL KHOUZAII

This unique cheese is by far Chinook Cheese’s best seller according to Hamad, the company’s CEO and founder.

“It’s the cheese that all people from all backgrounds love,” said Hamad.

“I call it the most versatile cheese because you can eat it as is – fresh, you can grill it, fry it, bake it, marinate it and/or grate it.”

The company makes Halloumi cheese in 11 steps and according to the company’s production supervisor, Rami Tawil, perfection is one of the most important steps.

“Everything should be 100 per cent good because we are the last ones that see the cheese before we ship it to the customer, therefore it should match our standards,” said Tawil.

Watch the full video below