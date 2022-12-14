The Green Podcast focuses on environmental concerns with host Cassie Hearn and features expert guests who will talk about their experience tackling climate change.

This episode features Calgary adventure writers Annalise and Cailynn Klingbeil. The sisters co-write a newsletter called Go Outside, which gives Calgarians advice on how to fully embrace outdoor activities that exist within their backyard.

Cailynn (L) and Annalise Klingbeil

Recently, Annalise and Cailynn have written about exploring Calgary without a car. They promote adventures like pedalling to visit Beltline murals or taking the C-Train to cross-country ski at Shaganappi golf course.

These kinds of carbon-free activities have a number of benefits. According to the World Health Organization, choosing to walk instead of driving reduces greenhouse gas and air pollution emissions, while also supporting one’s mental well-being.

Annalise Klingbeil studied communications at the University of Calgary and is the co-founder of Champion Communications and PR. A freelance journalist and editor, Cailynn Klingbeil has written for many publications, including The New York Times, The Guardian, and The Globe and Mail.