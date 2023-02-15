https://calgaryjournal.ca/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/Video-Explainer-Final-Cut-1.mp4 Video by Oscar Santos-Ticas

On big screens, gaming consoles and streaming platforms, comic book characters are everywhere these days. However, with decades of history in the comics and so many different characters, it can be difficult to know just where to start if you’re unfamiliar with the genre.

Comics can also be expensive to collect with series costing hundreds to complete and even thousands for older books. Famously, a copy of Action Comics #1 (the first appearance of Superman) recently sold for $3.5 million.

Shot of comic books within a box. A copy of The Batman is taken out so it is easier to understand that these are comics in the photo. Photo: Oscar Santos-Ticas



Tavis Samuel and Gil Mangubat, co-owners of Saddle City Comics, spoke on how comics have changed from when they were kids and the most cost-effective ways of getting into the hobby.

“People who you would never even think would read comic books, now I see them come in because they just love the characters from the movies,” says Samuel.