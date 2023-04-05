BY CATALINA BERGUNO

Tihana Radojcic immigrated to Canada from Croatia in 2014 shortly after reforms in the Temporary Foreign Worker Program made it easier for her to relocate.

She left Croatia for multiple reasons: economic, financial and civil. In addition, identifying as a lesbian, her country was not very accepting of the LGBTQ+ community.

A few months after she arrived in June, Radojcic got her first taste of what winter was like in Canada. She remembers the weather was one of the biggest shocks when not dressed properly or ready for the cold climate on a September day.

“I was wearing these summer shoes, shorts and tank top,” says Radojcic. “Even the bus driver laughed at me and said, ‘You probably are not from around here.’”

She describes it as a dawning moment and has made it a priority to bundle up during the winter season.

“This is Canada. You need to buy winter clothes.”

We talked to Tihana about their life and experiences and you can watch it here:

Each year, thousands of people from around the world move to Calgary to make a new life. Our partnership with CLIP explores what it means to be a newcomer in our city and how that experience is different for everyone.



