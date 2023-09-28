Various organizations and municipal leaders have joined the Enough For All collective called Champions in their pledge to also combat poverty. Momentum is a non-profit agency that takes a holistic approach to community development by offering support in financial literacy, entrepreneurship and skills training, improving communication skills, building self-confidence and helping to establish positive social networks. Jeff Loomis, Executive Director of Momentum, provided some insight as to how his organization strives to foster financial independence and security.



What do you feel are the types of things your organization is doing that are the most innovative in creating equitable communities?

Jeff Loomis, Executive Director of Momentum. PHOTO: VIBRANT COMMUNITIES

“A few of the things that we’re approaching or using to try to achieve that goal and address that challenge of poverty and the rising cost of living. One is we work with people to be able to build savings. And we really believe that if people are able to build savings, even when they’re struggling, that it does create that cushion if an unexpected expense happens. And we also believe that by building savings, people have the opportunity to then invest in themselves.”

Who or what do you feel hinders the progress towards achieving equitable communities?

“We know that income inequality is rising across Canada and Calgary is one of the fastest growing cities in the entire country for income inequality. And one of the reasons why income inequality is increasing is because wages at the lower end of the spectrum are just not increasing at the rate required to make ends meet.”

What parts of the city do you see as being the most vulnerable?

“Mayor Nenshi did a TED talk in Calgary at TEDx. Talk where he spoke about the Deerfoot divide. So already 10 years ago, we were seeing that significant divide in income and other forms of socio economic inequality from the east side of the city to the west side of the city.”

Who else do you feel is doing innovative work improving the well-being of communities? Who do you think we should talk to, and may we use your name in reaching out to other organizations?

“The Vibrant Communities Calgary website, and then they have their Enough For All champions. So those are all different organizations that have committed to working together to try to reduce poverty in the community.”



Through education and positive habit building approaches, Momentum seeks to tackle poverty in the city, offering their QUBER Savings App to help Calgarians build their financial wellness. As Enough For All Champions, each member organization contributes in the fight against poverty through the Levers Of Change, key opportunities that offer the greatest potential for a better Calgary.