Adapting to life in a post-secondary setting is a daunting change of pace for all incoming students. However, there is an added stress for those who made the decision to study away from their hometowns and families — especially those hailing from international locations.

Unlike the local student body, international students are thrust into life at the university level without the nearby embrace and support from their families and friends. Instead, these visiting students must acclimate to their new surroundings on their own.

Sid, Terreese and Tom who are from Dubai, Philippines and Australia, respectively, chatted with Let’s Talk hosts Scott Rowan, Halluma Seklani and Noah Wilson about what it’s like to be a international student and being apart of the International Student Support Centre (ISSC) at Mount Royal University (MRU).

From how they first enrolled at MRU and their initial thoughts about living on their own, to how they take care of their mental health and their aspirations following university, Sid, Terreese and Tom share tales of their journey as international students studying in Calgary.