In early August, Grace Quinn’s dreams came true. Quinn had been given the keys to what would soon become the storefront for her vintage store, All Things GQ in Bridgeland. Less than a month later, the doors opened to the public.

Quinn graduated from Mount Royal University in 2021 but began her journey with All Things GQ back in 2019. The store began as an online entrepreneurial experiment when Quinn began selling her curated collection of vintage finds on Instagram. Now, in her new location, she’s found a home and support.

“Everyone is just so community-based, and we’re feeling very, very welcomed in that community,” says Quinn.

Watch to learn more about Bridgeland’s newest vintage store

Community is something that Quinn emphasized in every aspect of her work. It’s the reason Quinn was so eager to bring her store from an online space into a walk-in storefront. Community is the reason why All Things GQ’s opening was such a success.

Quinn dedicated the night before her grand opening on Sept. 9 to a soft opening, where her close friends, family and followers could grab an exclusive sneak peek at the store ahead of time and celebrate Quinn’s accomplishments. 120 people showed up.

“It was such an incredible experience for the people who have been shopping with me since 2019,” says Quinn.

After all the champagne, hugs and tears at the soft opening, Quinn was geared up and ready to tackle more entrepreneurial feats. Following the theme of community, Quinn has started a pop-up series in her shop.

“I’ve always dreamt of my store, not just being a store, but I want people to have an experience when they come in. I want it to be a place of sanctuary, a place for people to come and feel comfortable and like a place where people want to come back, not just for the clothing, but for the people.”

Vintage jeans hanging on a rack at All Things GQ: PHOTO BY LUCY BEAUREGARD

Friends On The Weekend is a micro version of Quinn’s dreams. Different vendors will come in each weekend, whether it be a different business, a local artist, live music, or coffee, Quinn hopes that people can come in and get a taste of what Calgary has to offer.

“It’s going to give me a lot of inspiration as well,” says Quinn.

Lauryn Heintz works at All Things GQ on the weekend. She seconded Quinn’s excitement towards bringing new people into the store – customers and vendors alike.

“I’m so excited for everyone. We have so many cool people lined up,” says Heintz.

Friends On The Weekend will be running every weekend until the beginning of December.