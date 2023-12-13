A woodsy, spicy smell hung in the air as about 100 Canadian artists filled Calgary’s BMO center in early November. Tables and booths were filled with handmade crafts while customers filed into the trade centre, ready to purchase unique pieces.

Francine Leduc, the Festival of Crafts organizer, had to make sure the setup process went smoothly, as well as she made sure vendors filled the hall for all four days the festival ran. She says the constant change in locations over the years adds a challenge to coordinating the event.

“With construction at Stampede Park being very disturbing, we had to change halls and limit parking availability.”

The crafts festival took place Nov. 2 to 5 but Leduc says organizing an art market is not easy. Vendors need to consider their budgets to participate and the setup process for the event can take all day.

“All prices have gone up for everything,” said Leduc. “Including facility rental, power and decorator charges, as well as…the marketing of the event. So, there’s a lot more to the expenses of putting on a show than just selling space.”

A tough gig to organize, Leduc advises anyone looking to be an event coordinator to attend lots of shows, social network and learn marketing strategies.

A space for emerging artists

The craft fair also introduced new artisans to the Calgary market, creating the perfect setting for crafters to build more connections with their customers and get more exposure.

Jordan Munro, a potter from Edson, joined the event for the first time displaying her ceramic business, High Country Art. She is extremely passionate about her work and enjoys sharing her creativity and said, “It is so rewarding to be able to do what you love every day.”

For Munro, part of the event prep is about structuring her schedule to make different kinds of ceramics. According to her, everyday is different. Whether it’s screen printing or mixing glazes, she has to organize her time accordingly.

Jordan Munro at the Festival of Crafts, Calgary BMO Centre, Nov. 3. PHOTO: DARIA ORTH



Leduc adds that the craft fair was a great way for people in the art community to meet and share work with each other.

The time leading up to the Christmas holiday season is also a key month for the vendors.

“It’s the period where they generate the most of their revenue for the year. So, it is the most lucrative point in time,” said Leduc.

Small business owners like Munro point out that selling goods in a new space can be a struggle.

“The lead up to it is always the most nerve-wracking and getting everything in because I’m just by myself. I have to hand pack everything and get it all set up the night before. Then, once the market starts, it’s a lot easier.”

Munro notes that social media provides a great space to shine light on artisans before an event. And while at the festival, there are many networking opportunities.

“I get to keep learning and keep talking to other artists, and just constantly make my work go forward in a better way.”