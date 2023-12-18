How to prepare for pet adoption with the Bow Valley SPCA. VIDEO: ALEX JANZ & KELSEA ARNETT

A new pet can seem like the perfect gift for the holiday season. Countless movies and TV shows recreate that idyllic setting of a cozy family gathered around their new puppy – a magical moment that will last a lifetime.

Reality, however, hits a little harder.

While a surprise pet adoption mirroring those big screen moments can seem like a good idea, impulsive adoptions can leave many new pet owners unprepared to manage the financial and lifestyle requirements of caring for an animal.

“There’s a very romantic idea about taking a pet home for the holidays as a gift, which is not always the best idea,” said Daisy Hilchey, adoption centre manager for the Bow Valley Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA).

Following the COVID-19 pandemic, animal shelters across the province saw surges in pet surrenders. Additionally, with the rising cost of living more people are struggling to balance personal and pet-related expenses.

Hilchey said doing proper research before adoption can help potential adoptees evaluate whether a new pet is right for them.

“People get themselves sort of stuck in a situation that they weren’t prepared for,” she said. “Doing as much research as you can prior is really critical because you want to be there for that pet for their whole life.”

Certified financial planner, Val Kumagai, agrees. She said talking to a veterinarian beforehand to get an idea of what the annual and monthly costs might look like can create a clearer picture.

“Trying to be realistic about what’s really affordable and the fact that you’re going to be out that money every month, ongoing – that would help you determine if you can really afford the animal,” she said.

An intentional approach

The Bow Valley SPCA opened in 2007 and was the first Canadian shelter to adopt a no-kill, no-cage policy.

“The animals are here until we find their home,” said Lisa McDowell, president of Bow Valley SPCA.

Part of the organization’s no-kill policy includes taking in animals with serious – and often expensive – medical conditions, who would otherwise face euthanization.

McDowell said this brings its challenges as the shelter only has six dog and six cat rooms. However, ensuring each animal finds the right home outweighs these obstacles.

“We had one dog that was here for two years,” she said. “It was a pretty big day when Benji was adopted … we were all just so happy to see him finally go to his forever home.”

President of the Bow Valley SPCA, Lisa McDowell, works at the front desk of the shelter on Nov. 24. PHOTO: KELSEA ARNETT

Hilchey said although their adoption process takes more time than some of the larger shelters – as the Bow Valley SPCA does not do same-day adoptions – it’s crucial for both the pet’s and the owner’s happiness.

“We’re very big on trying to find the right fit for the pet and for the family,” she said.

The adoption process involves an application alongside multiple visits to ensure the adoptee and pet are a good fit for one another.

“We try to do our best to impress upon people that it’s not a short-term commitment, it’s not a gift for the holidays,” said Hilchey. “This is a lifelong commitment.”

Managing the financial requirements

For those who don’t wish to buy from a pet store or breeder, shelters offer a cost-effective option. In addition to standard costs like food, toys, training and grooming, unexpected vet bills are also an overlooked expense.

Bow Valley SPCA Adoption Manager, Daisy Hilchey, plays with one of the shelter’s dogs, Phantom, on Nov. 24. PHOTO: KELSEA ARNETT

Pet insurance is one way to offset surprise medical bills, with the Insurance Institute of Canada noting its rising popularity.

Kumagai said pet insurance can also be a good indicator of whether a new pet is affordable or not.

“Budget-wise it’s helpful because you know how much you’re going to be out every month, and if you can’t afford the pet insurance, you can’t really afford the pet,” she said.

People don’t have to avoid adopting during the holidays. Instead, they should ensure they are properly prepared to take on their new responsibilities so they can fully enjoy their pet.

“Most shelters are full to the brim,” Hilchey said. “So if you have done your research, if you are thinking to adopt a pet, there are a lot of options right now in shelters of abandoned and surrendered and homeless animals that need homes.”