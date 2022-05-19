There is plenty of activities for Calgarians to do during the Victoria Day weekend in 2022. PHOTO: Pixabay

The May long weekend is on the horizon, and there are plenty of things to do if you’re in Calgary for the unofficial kick off to summer

Calgarians, rejoice! Here are 10 activities that can help make your 2022 Victoria Day weekend the most memorable one yet.

1. Battle of Alberta playoff hockey game

The Calgary Flames have made it to the second round of the NHL playoffs and will play the Edmonton Oilers in the first “Battle of Alberta” playoff series in more than 30 years.

With Game 2 on Friday May 20, catch the battle at the Saddledome or hit the Red Lot community viewing party. Tickets too elusive? Support local and stop at a bar along the Red Mile or head to a friend’s house.

The Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers will square off for the first “Battle of Alberta” playoff series in over 30 years. PHOTO: Mal777 92/Wiki Commons

2. Otafest Convention

The Otafest Convention offers an opportunity for the anime community to gather and explore everything pop culture has to offer. This event has been around since 1999, and will be returning for the first time in-person in three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With a number of concerts, guest appearances, vendors and gaming tournaments, Otafest has options for all pop culture fans.

Otafest runs May 21 and 22 at the Telus Convention Centre. Tickets range from $10 to $55, with the latter including access to both days of the event.

Otafest convention is the May long activity for anime and pop culture fans. PHOTO: Mindmatrix/Wiki Commons

3. Heritage Park’s opening weekend

Historians, take note: Heritage Park opens this weekend.

With 183 historic buildings, 17,000 costumes and 55,000 historical artifacts, Heritage Park can immerse you in the history of the Western culture. You can grab a cinnamon bun, take the young ones to the Toy Shoppe or stop at Harvey’s Confectionery for an old-fashioned treat.

Heritage Park’s opening weekend runs from May 21 to May 23, with tickets ranging from $14.95 – $29.95 depending on your age.

Heritage Park provides that old-fashioned Western feel. PHOTO: Marilyn Peddle/Wiki Commons

4. Calaway Park’s opening weekend

If you’re looking for action, Calaway Park’s opening weekend can offer a wild ride.

Calaway Park offers 32 different rides, ranging from roller coasters to haunted houses, along with various games of chance and shows. This Victoria Day long weekend features a performance from illusionist Sean Watson.

Calaway Park will open their doors for opening weekend from May 21 to May 23, with ticket prices ranging from $31.95 – $49.95.

Calaway Park’s Vortex rollercoaster is the ride to go on if you’re seeking some excitement. PHOTO: Qyd/Wiki Commons

5. Comedy with Rick Mercer

For those looking for a chuckle, the Just For Laughs comedy tour will be hitting Calgary on Friday. Hosted by Canadian comedian Rick Mercer, Just For Laughs looks to bring a slew of Canadian performers to town to provide you with a night filled with hysterics.

Mercer will be in town on May 20 at the Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium. Tickets start at $60.

Famous Canadian comedian Rick Mercer will be in Calgary with Just For Laughs. PHOTO: Matt Jiggins/Wiki Commons

6. ZooNights

The Calgary Zoo will be extending its hours on May 20 and 21, so guests can spend a little bit longer with their favourite animals.

The hours are extended until 8 P.M. with some special events being held for the long weekend. Along with the various animal exhibits, there are plenty of dining options, gift shops and playgrounds.

The prices remain the same as general admission, which can range from $24.95 – $34.95.

The Calgary Zoo are extending their hours over the May long weekend. PHOTO: Mack Male/Wiki Commons

7. Grab a drink at the park

After a successful trial run last summer, Calgary Parks has expanded their amount of park spaces designated for alcohol consumption.

There are more than 80 picnic table sites available for booking, which are free of charge — good for those looking to enjoy the summer heat and grab a cold one.

A sign outlines the rules of the City of Calgary’s alcohol in parks program. SOURCE: CITY OF CALGARY

8. YYCaeser Fest

Sample a signature Calgary drink at YYCaeser Fest. First created here in Calgary, the festival celebrates this tomato juice-alcohol concoction. Prepare to try samples of various Caesars from all around the city, and then vote for Calgary’s best one.

YYCaeser Fest runs on May 19 and May 20 at the Big Four Building. Ticket prices range from $28.92 to a more VIP experience for $56.76.

Calgary is a city that knows a thing or two about caesers. PHOTO: Pixabay

9. Riverview Artists May Show

Support local art this long weekend at the Riverview Artists May Show, which will feature 12 artists. With free admission, you can support the unique and creative artistry of Calgary.

Art is available for purchase, and at least one artist will be in attendance from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day. The show runs from May 16 to May 20, and is located in the street-level lobby of Fifth and Fifth. It is free to attend and browse, and you only have to pay if you wish to buy some artwork.

The Riverview Artists May Show features 12 local Calgarian artists. PHOTO: Riverview Artists

10. Tuner Spirit Show

The first ever Tuner Spirit Show will be held on the Victoria Day long weekend for all of the vehicle enthusiasts out there. The aim is to showcase Calgary’s local car community with the best vehicles out on the road.

Tuner cars are specifically optimized with certain characteristics —most common are engine performance, better handling and aesthetic upgrades. Along with a multitude of cars, there will be DJs, activities and prizes to be won.

The Tuner Spirit Show will run on May 22 at the BMO Centre, with tickets costing $6.10 – $20.

Tuner cars are some of the fastest cars around town PHOTO: Ian Muttoo/Wiki Commons

